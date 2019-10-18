Lizzo Has Been Accused Of Plagiarism By Another Artist, This Time Over ‘Juice’

Lizzo is currently facing allegations of plagiarism over her hit song “Truth Hurts,” and this news has prompted another musician to make her own copyright infringement claims against Lizzo: CeCe Peniston believes that elements of Lizzo’s breakout hit “Juice” were lifted from her own song, “Finally.”

Specifically, Peniston believes the “ya ya ee” hook from “Juice” copies a similar vocalization from the intro of Finally. Peniston shared a video comparing the two songs and wrote, “this is a clear example of #copyrightinfringement Cece Peniston versus @lizzobeeating y’all check this out and btw I love her music.”

Peniston also wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, “For everybody who thought I was exaggerating on my claims of #copyrightinfringement please go check out the article I’m the the #3rd person who has said something. […] just for the record and so you understand .. anytime anybody uses a song over 7 seconds thats using a “portion” of their copyright , Lizzo not only takes over that , she’s used several times adding up to about 40 seconds , its my lyric it’s written down as well , it’s the signature to the opening in my song #finally and all commercials are using it from the “Adlib ” section because they know it’s catchy so “#notjustanadlib it’s a check !!!!”

In response to the plagiarism claim against “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo’s lawyer said that the claim doesn’t have any merit: “Although it has become all too commonplace for successful artists to be subjected to these type of opportunistic claims, it is nevertheless disappointing that after all of her hard work, Lizzo has to respond to this specious claim.”

Listen to Lizzo’s “Juice” and Peniston’s “Finally” below.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.