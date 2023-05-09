While Lizzo recently performed at the 2023 Met Gala and was continuing her 2Special North American Tour, the pop star took to social media a few days ago to announce that she had to postpone a second show after getting strep throat.

“Hello Hartford, it is me. As you know, I canceled my Montreal show ’cause I was experiencing extreme flu-like symptoms,” Lizzo said in the Instagram video. “I tested for COVID and it’s negative. However, I did test positive for strep throat. Though I’m feeling stronger, my body, my throat is still extremely raw and swollen. My lymph nodes are swollen, and the doctors say that it would not be wise to sing while my throat is like this.”

“In the past, I have pushed myself because I always want to bring you guys an incredible show. And I want to bring you guys the best of me,” she added. “And I’m realizing as I mature that this is not the best of me. I need to heal so that I can be the artist that you guys deserve and maintain my body. Still hurts to swallow, still hurts to speak, but it really hurts to cancel.”

In the video’s caption, Lizzo does note that all current tickets will be honored for the new date. Her next show is intended for tonight in Baltimore.

