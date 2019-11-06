Lizzo can’t seem to stop having chart success lately. She recently had her first No. 1 single with “Truth Hurts,” and now “Good As Hell” is doing good as well, as it has climbed up to the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Thanks to both of those songs, Lizzo has earned yet another accolade by joining an exclusive club: Lizzo now simultaneously has the No. 1 and No. 2 songs on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in the same week. “Truth Hurts” is at No. 1, while “Good As Hell” rose to No. 2 on the chart dated November 9.

Lizzo is only the 20th person to make this happen, and the third female artist to do it, following Alicia Keys (with “No One” and “Like You’ll Never See Me Again” in 2007 and 2008) and Iggy Azalea (“Fancy” and “Black Widow” in 2014). It’s also worth noting that neither of Lizzo’s songs in question were even released this year: “Truth Hurts” was originally released as a single in 2017, while “Good As Hell” dates all the way back to 2016.

“Good As Hell” has climbed the charts recently thanks to a new remix of the song that features Ariana Grande. Similarly, Lizzo also previously released a remix of “Truth Hurts” featuring DaBaby.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.