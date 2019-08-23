Lizzo’s Remix Of ‘Truth Hurts’ Now Features ‘XXL’ Freshman DaBaby

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lizzo‘s “Truth Hurts” has been this summer’s biggest surprise hit. The track, which was released back in 2017, has made a major radio resurgence. “Truth Hurts” currently sits at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 (higher than “Old Town Road“), and has been steadily climbing higher all summer.

As Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish proved, a great remix of a great song is the key to chart success this summer. “Truth Hurts” is already a classic, but a new remix featuring Dababy gives the song a 2019 update.

DaBaby’s verse is confident and fun, as he raps as the man Lizzo is so frustrated with in the song. He expresses his own self-assuredness, riffing on Lizzo’s famous lyrics (“I just took a DNA test / And it told me I’m the realest pretty chocolate n—a”) and explaining his side of the story.

Lizzo’s album Cuz I Love You was released this April. DaBaby, one of this year’s XXL Freshmen, released his debut studio album Baby On Baby back in March. DaBaby’s song “Suge” was a runaway hit this year, climbing all the way up to No. 7 on the Hot 100.

Listen to Lizzo and DaBaby’s remix of “Truth Hurts” above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.