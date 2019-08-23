Lizzo’s Remix Of ‘Truth Hurts’ Now Features ‘XXL’ Freshman DaBaby

Lizzo‘s “Truth Hurts” has been this summer’s biggest surprise hit. The track, which was released back in 2017, has made a major radio resurgence. “Truth Hurts” currently sits at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 (higher than “Old Town Road“), and has been steadily climbing higher all summer.

As Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish proved, a great remix of a great song is the key to chart success this summer. “Truth Hurts” is already a classic, but a new remix featuring Dababy gives the song a 2019 update.

DaBaby’s verse is confident and fun, as he raps as the man Lizzo is so frustrated with in the song. He expresses his own self-assuredness, riffing on Lizzo’s famous lyrics (“I just took a DNA test / And it told me I’m the realest pretty chocolate n—a”) and explaining his side of the story.

Lizzo’s album Cuz I Love You was released this April. DaBaby, one of this year’s XXL Freshmen, released his debut studio album Baby On Baby back in March. DaBaby’s song “Suge” was a runaway hit this year, climbing all the way up to No. 7 on the Hot 100.

Listen to Lizzo and DaBaby’s remix of “Truth Hurts” above.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

