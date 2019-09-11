For those who aren’t aware, Cookie Monster is a recommended Twitter follow. Every so often, the iconic Sesame Street character busts out a quick cookie-based joke, even writing in his signature grammatically questionable English. For the monster’s latest tweet, he (or rather, the human person in charge of the social media account) decided to pay tribute to Lizzo’s No. 1 song “Truth Hurts” with his own parody lyrics, writing, “Me just took a DNA test turns out me 100% cookies…”

It turns out that Lizzo was 100 percent excited about Cookie Monster’s support, so much so that she even responded to the tweet with modified “Truth Hurts” lyrics of her own, continuing the cookie-themed lyrics by writing, “EVEN WHEN ME CRUMBLE CRAZY ME GOT SHORTBREAD PROBLEMS THATS THE MONSTER IN ME NOM NOM THEN ME EAT EM THATS THE COOKIE IN ME.”

Based on some of Cookie’s Monster’s previous tweets, he’s clearly a big music fan. He also recently parodied Chumbawumba’s “Tubthumping,” writing, “Me get knocked down, but me get up again, Veggies never gonna keep me down.” He also hilariously responded to Ariana Grande’s famous “thank u, next” tweet, “Me after me eat cookie.”

🎶 Me get knocked down, but me get up again

Veggies never gonna keep me down 🎶 — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) September 5, 2019

Me after me eat cookie: https://t.co/hLyensxQX8 — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) December 11, 2018

Lizzo a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.