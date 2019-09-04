Getty Image

Oops, Azealia Banks is clout-chasing again. Tuesday, Azealia Banks took to Instagram to post her opinion of fellow female artist Lizzo, while comparing her to Adele and Jasmine Sullivan. Seemingly unprovoked and in the comments section to an unidentified post, Banks engages in a conversation with users posting a series of opinions.

First, Banks equates Lizzo to Jasmine Sullivan with the latter not achieving the same feats, then she proceeds to imply that Lizzo, unlike Sullivan, is making a fool of herself. In a backhanded compliment, Banks says Lizzo is better than Adele, who both resemble each other to some extent, though Adele is Caucasian. Whether lost in translation or if it’s just a case of right message, wrong messenger, Banks says that they (referring to white people) better let Lizzo be a “big star” without having to do the “extra sh*t.”

Azealia banks attack lizzo pic.twitter.com/VPuxpmb2C5 — nicole145 (@nicole31556167) September 3, 2019

In her following post, Banks says she sees the body positivity angle that Lizzo is going for, but that it comes off as Lizzo “making a fool” of herself for “white America.” In addition, Banks says Lizzo isn’t talented, but that she’s new and listens to execs.

Piggybacking off of her second post, Banks uses Cardi B and Lil Nas X as an example of artists who are new and listen. For her finale fourth post, Banks flat-out says that Lizzo’s songs and her live set aren’t good, but in the same breath says Lizzo is talented. You can read Banks’ posts in their entirety above. Banks has attacked a slew of artists unprovoked in the past, including Lana Del Ray, Remy Ma, RZA, and Nicki Minaj.