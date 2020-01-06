Lizzo Says She’s Taking A Break From Twitter Because There Are ‘Too Many Trolls’

After Lizzo’s 2016 track “Truth Hurts” went viral in 2019, the singer took on the role as pop music’s resident confidence booster. Seemingly everyone aspired to go through life with the same conviction that Lizzo had while belting her hits in her Tiny Desk performance. But, unfortunately, with fame also comes trolls. And Lizzo started the new year plagued by trolls. So much so, the pop singer announced she is going to take an indefinite break from Twitter.

Before deciding to take a hiatus from the social media platform, Lizzo hinted that online negativity was getting to her. “‘I been gettin to the money, errbody mad’ becomes more and more relatable each day,” she wrote in one tweet. The singer then went on to ask the internet to “do better.” “Your opinion does not make you a bad person,” she wrote. “It’s your actions that matter. Do better isn’t an insult, it’s a plea. We need betterment more than anything.

“I been gettin to the money, errbody mad” becomes more and more relatable each day… — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) January 5, 2020

Polarity will always exist. Good will always be versus Evil. One opinion will always oppose the other. Your opinion does not make you a bad person. It’s your actions that matter. Do better isn’t an insult, it’s a plea. We need betterment more than anything. — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) January 5, 2020

And while many fans have expressed their gratitude for the singer’s inspiring music, Lizzo wrote that she never feels as though she’s doing enough to help.

I never feel like I’m helping enough.. — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) January 5, 2020

Finally, the singer announced she was calling it quits, saying the social media platform has “too many trolls.” While she never specified the exact reason for taking a Twitter hiatus, the singer said she’ll return when she “feels like it.”

Yeah I can’t do this Twitter shit no more.. too many trolls… ✌🏾 I’ll be back when I feel like it. — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) January 6, 2020

This isn’t the first time the singer has learned the impact Twitter has the hard way. Back in September, Lizzo received backlash over a tweet she sent about a food delivery driver. Lizzo later apologized, saying she realizes she has a big following and needs to think about that every time she sends a tweet.

See where Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You ranked on Uproxx’s The Best Pop Albums Of 2019.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.