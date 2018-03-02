Getty Image

Wisconsin takes an unfair amount of ridicule for being a cheesy state, but music fans there received a nice consolation treat from Lorde, kicking off her Melodrama tour in Milwaukee.

During last night’s show, she debuted a previously unreleased song written during the sessions for Melodrama that didn’t make the final cut for whatever reason. According to a Lorde fan account on Twitter, it’s called “Precious Metals.” Her fans in attendance were understandably amped. She also performed a loving cover of Frank Ocean’s “Solo.” Check out some fan-shot videos below.

Omg @lorde just played a new song in Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/DH8khP5NjF — Austin Klisch (@austinklisch) March 2, 2018

Thanks to Melodrama, Lorde was recently the only woman nominated for a very male-dominated Grammys. While she didn’t take home the golden gramophone, she was at the forefront of a backlash against Recording Academy president Neil Portnow, who made a statement that women need to “step up,” despite 2017 being another stellar year for female-led musical releases.

.@lorde had teased that she might play a new song from the “Melodrama” sessions on her North American tour. This appears to be it! More coverage of Milwaukee tour kickoff @journalsentinel (https://t.co/Z5qhShHu4x) pic.twitter.com/uoZ1Gooxnh — Piet Levy (@pietlevy) March 2, 2018

Lorde’s also been in the news a bunch lately for canceling a show in Tel-Aviv, Israel, as part of a boycott against the Middle Eastern nation for its occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip. While she has faced some backlash for that decision herself, she has yet to cave on her principles.

.@lorde just did a gorgeous cover of Frank Ocean’s “Solo” on the first night of her “Melodrama” North American tour. 1st time she’s ever performed this. Coverage later @journalsentinel (https://t.co/Z5qhShHu4x) pic.twitter.com/3HHGKrpplk — Piet Levy (@pietlevy) March 2, 2018

Meanwhile, rumors continue to circulate about her relationship status after E! News speculated that she has been dating Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff, despite Antonoff himself shooting them down on Twitter.