Wisconsin takes an unfair amount of ridicule for being a cheesy state, but music fans there received a nice consolation treat from Lorde, kicking off her Melodrama tour in Milwaukee.
During last night’s show, she debuted a previously unreleased song written during the sessions for Melodrama that didn’t make the final cut for whatever reason. According to a Lorde fan account on Twitter, it’s called “Precious Metals.” Her fans in attendance were understandably amped. She also performed a loving cover of Frank Ocean’s “Solo.” Check out some fan-shot videos below.
Thanks to Melodrama, Lorde was recently the only woman nominated for a very male-dominated Grammys. While she didn’t take home the golden gramophone, she was at the forefront of a backlash against Recording Academy president Neil Portnow, who made a statement that women need to “step up,” despite 2017 being another stellar year for female-led musical releases.
Lorde’s also been in the news a bunch lately for canceling a show in Tel-Aviv, Israel, as part of a boycott against the Middle Eastern nation for its occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip. While she has faced some backlash for that decision herself, she has yet to cave on her principles.
Meanwhile, rumors continue to circulate about her relationship status after E! News speculated that she has been dating Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff, despite Antonoff himself shooting them down on Twitter.
