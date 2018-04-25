Phoenix’s Lost Lake Festival Lineup Is Led By SZA, The Chainsmokers, Future, And Imagine Dragons

#Music Festivals
04.25.18 2 hours ago

The Lost Lake Festival held its first ever event last year, and the inaugural edition of the Phoenix fest had a strong lineup right out of the gate, led by The Killers, Chance The Rapper, The Roots, and more. It’s not common for a festival to start off that hot, but it makes sense considering that it’s put on by Superfly, the same folks behind Bonnaroo and Outside Lands. The festival is set to return for its second year from October 19th to 21st, and now this year’s equally stacked lineup has been announced.

Receiving top billing are Imagine Dragons, Future, The Chainsmokers, and SZA, and the variety in the headliners is indicative of the diversity that’s in the rest of the lineup. Beyond those acts, there’s Nas, Janelle Monáe, Jimmy Eat World, Young Thug, Grizzly Bear, ASAP Ferg, Third Eye Blind, Lil Dicky, T-Pain, Kamasi Washington, Whitney, and a bunch of others across all genres. Like Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, there will also be a SuperJam at Lost Lake, the participants of which have yet to be announced, although given the history of the collaborative experience with the other two festivals and the strength of the Lost Lake lineup, it’s bound to be something fun.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 27 at 10 AM PST on the festival website. Watch the lineup announcement video above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Music Festivals
TAGSFutureImagine DragonsLost Lake FestivalLost Lake Music Festivalmusic festivalsNasSZAThe Chainsmokers

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 6 hours ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 1 day ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 1 day ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 1 day ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 2 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 2 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP