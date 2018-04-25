Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Lost Lake Festival held its first ever event last year, and the inaugural edition of the Phoenix fest had a strong lineup right out of the gate, led by The Killers, Chance The Rapper, The Roots, and more. It’s not common for a festival to start off that hot, but it makes sense considering that it’s put on by Superfly, the same folks behind Bonnaroo and Outside Lands. The festival is set to return for its second year from October 19th to 21st, and now this year’s equally stacked lineup has been announced.

Receiving top billing are Imagine Dragons, Future, The Chainsmokers, and SZA, and the variety in the headliners is indicative of the diversity that’s in the rest of the lineup. Beyond those acts, there’s Nas, Janelle Monáe, Jimmy Eat World, Young Thug, Grizzly Bear, ASAP Ferg, Third Eye Blind, Lil Dicky, T-Pain, Kamasi Washington, Whitney, and a bunch of others across all genres. Like Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, there will also be a SuperJam at Lost Lake, the participants of which have yet to be announced, although given the history of the collaborative experience with the other two festivals and the strength of the Lost Lake lineup, it’s bound to be something fun.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 27 at 10 AM PST on the festival website. Watch the lineup announcement video above.