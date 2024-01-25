Las Vegas’ Lovers & Friends music festival will be coming back for another year. With Usher, Backstreet Boys, Snoop Dogg, and many more musicians set to perform, it is truly gearing up to be another jam-packed day for those attending. Given the festival announced its 2024 lineup just a few days ago, there is a ton of new information to know about it — along with how to get tickets. Here’s everything to help you be prepared.

When Is Lovers & Friends 2024? The Lovers & Friends Festival will take place on Saturday, May 4, as the artists will be only performing at the one-day event. Where Is Lovers & Friends 2024 Held? The Lovers & Friends event is being held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Who Is Headlining Lovers & Friends 2024? There are quite a few headliners for this year, with Janet Jackson, Usher, Backstreet Boys, Lil Wayne, Gwen Stefani, and Snoop Dogg being among the top-billed performers. When Does The Lovers & Friends 2024 Lineup Come Out? The lineup for Lovers & Friends 2024 has already been released, as it dropped earlier this week. You can view the poster below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usher (@usher)

Is Lovers & Friends 2024 Sold Out? Right now, no. Tickets for the Lovers & Friends festival have yet to go on sale, but will likely wind up selling out. Can You Still Buy Tickets For Lovers & Friends 2024? Those interested in attending the festival can sign up for the presale through their website. The tickets will go on sale tomorrow (January 26) at 10 a.m. PT.