How Long Is The Lovers & Friends 2024 Festival?

Earlier this week, Usher announced the return of his nostalgia-packed festival, Lovers & Friends, bringing both excitement and confusion from fans of turn-of-the-millennium hip-hop and R&B. Both emotions were largely reactions to the same thing: The sheer number of artists listed on the flyer, from headliners Backstreet Boys, Janet Jackson, and Snoop Dogg to the one-hit-wonders hovering near the bottom of the list like Lumidee, J-Kwon, and Iyaz.

On one hand, there wer enough to justify the price of the ticket (and standing up for hours on end) for the millennials who came of age during the 2000s, but on the other, there are so many names, it’s hard to believe that they would all fit in just one day when the festival returns to Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 4. However, that certainly seems to be what the organizers will attempt to do, as the festival’s flyer only advertises a one-day event.

This reflects the flyer for the original event way back in 2020, when dozens of names were stuffed onto the flyer. However, after the initial confusion about who all was actually booked was cleared up, the festival added a second day, allowing for some adjustments to the lineup, and presumably, more equitable distribution of time slots. However, as with so many other events that year, Lovers & Friends was postponed, then moved to Las Vegas when it finally returned in 2022.

For those last two iterations, it remained a one-day festival, with last year’s concert headlined by Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, and Pitbull. So, it stands to reason that it will continue to be a one-day festival, but as the lineup continues to expand year after year, its fans would almost certainly love to see it expand once again to accommodate all those early-aughts favorites. Check out the full lineup below: