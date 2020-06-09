Ludacris Shares The Top Five Rappers With The Best Flows Of All Time

Ludacris has been using his platform to publically speak out against police brutality and systematic racism in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis. The rapper recently sat down for an interview to discuss how he talks to his children about racism. But the conversation eventually veered towards other iconic rappers. Ludacris revealed his picks for the five rappers with the best flows of all time.

Sitting down with XXL‘s Hip-Hop Moments of Clarity podcast, Ludacris was asked to rank his favorite rappers in terms of their flow. Luda had a hard time naming just five, but he gave an explanation for each choice:

“So, top five flows, man. Andre 3000 is going to be in there. I feel like he always challenges, always challenges. I’ma put Kendrick Lamar in there as number two. I’ma put J. Cole in there as being, like…right now, I’m thinking of people that are versatile and constantly trying to think of different flows that don’t pretty much have a set flow that they always do. Those are three. I’ma go ’head and put Jay-Z in there, man. Jay-Z, you know, he does different things and he does experiment with different flows. And mostly, his different subject matter and how he’s able to weave through and be on a track with anybody. So that’s number four. Damn, man, number five. […] Damn, this is hard because it’s like you got Lil Wayne, you got Eminem, but I’ma have to go with Lil Wayne because the body of work and his consistency and he’s been in the game almost 30 years, bruh.”

The rapper went on to add Tupac and Notorious B.I.G as honorable mentions. But Luda wasn’t the only rapper to recently name their top five contenders. Last month, Drake shared his pick for the top five rappers, including B.I.G., Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Andre 3000, and OVO Hush.

Read Luda’s response above and check out the full interview with XXL here.