Juicy J Takes Aim At Systematic Racism With ‘Hella F*ckin’ Trauma’

In recent months, Juicy J has focused on producing music. The rapper has lent his hand on an unreleased collaboration between Megan Thee Stallion and SZA, as well as a track from IDK. But now, with protests persisting against police brutality and the murder of George Floyd, Juicy J is addressing systematic racism on his new track “Hella F*ckin’ Trauma.”

On the single, Juicy J spits verses in his expeditious style. Through his lyrics, the rapper addresses police brutality, racism, and a recent dispute with his record label over the rights to his masters. “Got me ready to ride ‘round with that pipe / enough is enough / Man, that sh*t ain’t right, I know my rights / Enough is enough / I can’t sit back let them take my life / Enough is enough / All this racist sh*t gone f*ck around and make me send it up / They keep killing all these n****s / A ride ain’t enough,” Juicy J raps.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH ! Click this link: https://t.co/pPDIVo6Ymv New Song 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/cZ2wZM5Tm6 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) June 8, 2020

In other Juicy J news, the rapper previously hinted at the return of his veteran hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia, which has materialized in the form of a reunion tour. The group previously hosted a stand-alone reunion in their Memphis hometown last fall, where DJ Paul and Juicy J reunited on stage with original members of the Hypnotize Minds crew. Now, Three 6 Mafia has rescheduled due to the pandemic and still has two more shows on the bill for October.

Listen to “Hella F*ckin Trauma” above.