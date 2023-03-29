Don’t be fooled by his age: 17-year-old rapper Luh Tyler is making a name for himself in Florida’s thriving rap scene. With two viral tracks, “Fat Racks” and “Law and Order,” to his name already, he’s off to a solid start in what could be a lengthy career. The teenage recording artist joins the likes of NLE Choppa, DDG, Yung Baby Tate, and 22Gz to drop by the Uproxx Studios for a Behind The Video breakdown.

Released late last year, the MontanaShotYa-directed video has already garnered 13 million views on YouTube. When asked by our very own Cherise Johnson if he used to watch the show in which the track is named after, he responds, “I did, but I wasn’t a big fan of it or anything,” confessing, “I just liked the beat,” used in the show’s opening credits. In the past, he did share a freestyle to the beat.

Throughout the video, several notable places in his hometown of Tallahassee, Florida, including Florida A&M University, also known as FAMU. Tyler revealed that several parts of the video were captured during the school’s homecoming, saying, “Everybody pops up in the city for homecoming,” a cultural tradition that his family has been taking him to for years.

Another cultural spot highlighted in the video is the restaurant Gutherie’s. When asked what first-time visitors should order, he recommended “a Gutherie’s box with chicken tender, fries, and Gutherie’s sauce.”

Watch Luh Tyler’s full Behind The Video breakdown for his track, “Law & Order.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.