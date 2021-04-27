In the latest episode of Behind The Video, Yung Baby Tate admits that the shoot day for her “I Am” video with Flo Milli was a lot harder than it looks. The video from the Atlanta rapper’s After The Rain EP may feature glamorous women being pampered and lounging in the sun, but in reality, Tate says it was a cold, cloudy day, and her and Flo Milli’s stilettos made them sink into the wet lawn. Tate’s clearly an artist who will suffer for her art.

But we don’t want her to suffer any more than she has to, so this time around, we only pulled nice comments for her to react to. One compares the video to ones from superstars like Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, and Missy Elliott, prompting Tate to admit that Beyonce’s Black Is King film was a “very big inspiration” on the video’s concept and editing. Meanwhile, she jokes that she was confused about who the brawny men were and why they were there but “I was eating it up,” she chuckles. Her co-star’s improvised shade throw — the literal kind — was actually a surprise, as well.

You can watch Yung Baby Tate’s Behind The Video above.

Yung Baby Tate is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.