Luh Tyler wants to be known as more than just a “back flippin’” hip-hop newbie. The “Law & Order” rapper has a new single, “Weeks,” featuring NoCap, which shows that the rising rappers are here to earn their stops in the genre’s new class. The energetic song, co-produced by Al Geno and Luci G, appears on Luh Tyler’s new album, My Vision.

To drive home the rise-and-grind point of the single, director Cotto Over Did It shows Luh Tyler and NoCap’s never-ending work schedule as they fight for their spots in hip-hop.

On the track’s opening, Tyler sets the bar high by rapping, “Everybody tryna be a star, but they don’t know the feeling / Every day we on the grind, my mama know we gon’ have millions / We gon’ run that paper up, I need it up there with the ceiling / N****, if it ain’t about that bag, then I don’t want no dealings / Everybody tryna be a star, but they don’t know the feeling / Every day we on the grind, my mama know we gon’ have millions / We gon’ run that paper up, I need it up there with the ceiling / N****, if it ain’t about that bag, then I don’t want no dealings.”

Watch the full video above.

My Vision is out now via Atlantic. Find more information here.

