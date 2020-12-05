While it’s been a few years since we got an album from Lupe Fiasco, the celebrated rapper has shared a good amount of tracks this year, enough to keep fans satisfied for the time being. For his latest release, Lupe used the up and coming social media app, Clubhouse, to share his new track. The video gave listeners in the audience a full listen of the track, which is titled “Mobb Deep.” It finds him laying some triumphant bars over Beanie Sigel’s Kanye West-produced track, “Nothing Like It,” off the Philly rapper’s 2001 album, The Reason.

After giving people in the Clubhouse room a listen, the rapper shared a screenshot of the room with the freestyle playing in the background. The “Mobb Deep” effort arrives after his Tape Tape double-sided EP with Soundtrakk which he delivered back in October. In addition to that, he also dropped a “BBQ Chicken Freestyle” at the end of September and his House EP back in July with Florida producer Kaelin Ellis.

Lupe also caught some flack earlier this year after he declared himself a better rapper than Kendrick Lamar. The statement caused social media to go into a bit of a frenzy. This isn’t the first time that Lupe said he was a better rapper than the DAMN. rapper. Back in 2018, he said Kendrick was not a “top tier lyricist,” a statement that also caught some backlash.