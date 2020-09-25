All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

2KBaby — “Mad” 2KBaby riffs on fake friends and phonies alike on “Mad,” a heartfelt track where he lets us know, “If you didn’t know before all these rollies / then you gotta show me.” BFB Packman — “Funtime” Feat. Wiz Khalia BFB Packman released the video for “Funtime” with Wiz Khalifa. The two live up to the song’s title, as Packman dishes off a slew of rhyming one-liners before Wiz rhymes, “Know I started off small but now I’m GOAT status.”

Bia — “Same Hands” Feat. Lil Durk Epic artist Bia is paranoid on “Same Hands,” a smooth track where she warns “don’t think that I’m soft because I’m gracious” before Durk delves into a passionate crooning appearance. The song is paired with a scenic visual expressing a Bonnie and Clyde-esque dynamic. Duke Deuce — “Duke Nukem Freestyle” Duke Deuce is known for his invigorating mic presence, but on his “Duke Nukem Freestyle” he dials it back and raps about the coldness of the Memphis streets.

KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz — “Hands Up (Outlaws)” Kxng Crooked and Joell Ortiz get grimey on “Hands Up (Outlaws),” a thriller crafted for the Welcome To Sudden Death soundtrack. The two take turns narrating a heist in edge-of-your-seat, assonant fashion. Lupe Fiasco — “BBQ Chicken Thighs Freestyle” View this post on Instagram @soundtrakk_fnf on the beat… A post shared by Lupe Fiasco (@lupefiasco) on Sep 22, 2020 at 10:12pm PDT Earlier this week, Lupe Fiasco made some chicken so good he dedicated his latest freestyle to them. The Chicago wordsmith sounds unbothered by the internet’s latest comparison of him and Kendrick, effortlessly dishing off wordplay over a sunny Soundtrakk production.

Matt Muse — “Shotgun” Feat. Femdot Chicago’s Matt Muse released a video for “Shotgun,” a standout collaboration with Femdot from Muse’s 2019 Love & Nappyness album. The creative video shows both artists hanging around cars in life-size and next to toy cars as miniatures. Mozzy — Occupational Hazard ‘

Mozzy beat the Friday rush with Occupational Hazard, a sarcastically-titled album that delves into the deadly toll of stepping into the streets. The 14-track project contains features from fellow storytellers like Wale, YFN Lucci, Trae Tha Truth, Tsu Surf, and Quando Rondo, who shows up on the solemn “Heartbroken.”

Soap.wav — Atlantis Earlier this month, Cambridge artist Soap.wav released his debut Atlantis album. The nine-track project shows the genre-bending artist reeling off slinky melodies over a suite of smooth, 808-based production. Smoove’L — “Wait A Minute” Smoove’L is one of the most melodically-inclined artists in the Brooklyn drill scene. He showed off his skills once again on “Wait A Minute,” a swaggering track where he affirms he’s “on real life vibe, f*ck an IG” over Omar Grand production.