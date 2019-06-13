Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lykke Li was a highlight of last summer thanks to her most recent album, So Sad So Sexy. Now she’s reviving the record for Summer 2019, as she just dropped a new remix of “Sex Money Feelings Die” that features Lil Baby as well as Snowsa.

The track is the first one released from her forthcoming EP, the cleverly titled Still Sad Still Sexy. The release will feature new music as well as remixes of So Sad So Sexy tracks, and while it doesn’t have a firm release date yet, it will be out at some point “later this summer” via RCA Records.

This isn’t Li’s only big collaboration lately: She teamed up with Mark Ronson for “Late Night Feelings,” and the pair also shared a dreamy video for the track in April. Li also recently retooled her upcoming music festival, which was previously known as Yola Fest. Now the event has been renamed Yola Dia, and it was pushed back from this past weekend to August 18. Additionally, the fest revealed a new lineup that features Li, Cat Power, Sophie, Courtney Love & The Chateau Band, Megan Thee Stallion, Kelsey Lu, Empress Of, and Cupcakke.

Listen to the “Sex Money Feelings Die” remix above.