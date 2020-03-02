New Mac Miller Songs Will Appear On A Deluxe Edition Of ‘Circles’

Mac Miller’s posthumous album Circles hasn’t even been out for two months, but already, the album is getting a deluxe edition. Furthermore, the new version of the album is set to feature a pair of new songs, “Right” and “Floating.”

The deluxe album will first be available on CD on March 6. Then, it will become available digitally on March 20, and that will be followed by a vinyl release on April 17.

When Miller’s family announced the release of the original version of Circles, they wrote in a statement, “He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some early versions of songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcolm fine-tune them. After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work.”

Check out the tracklist for the deluxe edition of Circles below, and read our review of the album’s original release here.

1. “Circles”

2. “Complicated”

3. “Blue World”

4. “Good News”

5. “I Can See”

6. “Everybody”

7. “Woods”

8. “Hand Me Downs”

9. “That’s On Me”

10. “Hands”

11. “Surf”

12. “Once A Day”

13. “Right”

14. “Floating”

Mac Miller is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.