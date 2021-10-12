Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly officially went public with their relationship in 2020 and have been making headlines for turning heads with their PDA ever since. While Fox has made it clear their relationship is intensely passionate, comparing it to a tsunami and a forest fire, the two also detailed some of the more tender moments in their love life in a recent interview — like their first kiss.

The couple sat down with British GQ for a joint cover interview about being “Hollywood’s hottest new power couple.” During the conversation, the two detailed the beginning of their relationship. After meeting on the set of Midnight In The Switchgrass, Fox and Kelly would text all the time. Eventually, their text conversations turned into three-hour phone calls. “Did you ever talk to a girl for three hours on the phone in your whole life?” Fox teased Kelly in the interview. “Were you like, ‘How the f*ck am I going to talk to her?'”

On a wild summer’s night in Los Angeles, @machinegunkelly and #MeganFox explain their whirlwind courtship, from their first meeting to their deepening spiritual connection.https://t.co/0JjknIM73o — British GQ (@BritishGQ) October 12, 2021

Kelly responded to Fox’s quip by recalling their first kiss. “It felt like five minutes, so it didn’t even feel like three hours,” he said. “Even our first kiss, she wouldn’t kiss me. We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other’s breath and then she just left.”

Fox added that her reason for resisting the kiss came from her wanting to protect her heart, even though she knew she was already falling hard. “[I was] definitely open [to] love, but I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that,” she said. “I was obviously over the way I had been living, and those paths lined up, those doors opened. It was [as if] all the obstacles that had kept us apart all those years [had been removed] and we were able to finally intersect.”

The couple also described their first date, which sounds like a scene from a teenage coming-of-age film. Kelly picked up Fox in a convertible Cadillac and they listened to Ella Fitzgerald as they drove to a canyon’s edge. A friend was waiting with a picnic in hand and a blanket with a “sea of roses.” The date ended with them going on a rooftop, listening to pop-punk, and making out.

Check out the full British GQ cover story here.