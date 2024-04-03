For the second year in a row, Made In America festival will not return to Philadelphia this summer.

Last year’s Made In America festival, during which, SZA and Lizzo were set to headline, was canceled as a result of “severe circumstances outside of production control.” Once again, Made In America announced the news today (April 3) via social media and the festival’s official website that it would not return for 2024.

The announcement came before a 2024 lineup or iteration was even announced. Though the reasoning was rather vague, Made In America says that festival will make a return at some point in the future.

“As purveyors of change, the Made In America executive production team is reimagining a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work we do,” read the statement.

You can read the full statement below.