The summer music festival season is typically complete without Made In America. Unfortunately, this year the Philadelphia area will have to find a way to manage as the coveted multiday event has been canceled. The festival was set to occur across Labor Day weekend (September 2 and 3) with headliners Lizzo, SZA, Latto, and more.

The organizer took to the festival’s official Instagram page to break the news in a statement that reads, “Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer occur. This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation. Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concertgoers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience.”

Despite the lengthy statement, users online have begun to speculate about their perceived reasoning behind the call. “We already know about the circumstances in question,” wrote one user, subtly referencing Lizzo’s hostile workplace environment lawsuit.

we already know about the circumstances in question — nol (@neouls) August 8, 2023

“I think we know what happened. :/. Sadly,” chimed in another.

I think we know what happened :/ Sadly. — DachshundWizard 🧙🏻‍♂️ (@dachshundwizard) August 8, 2023

Award-winning Philadelphia-based journalist Ernest Owens was much more direct with his thoughts, writing, “I’m willing to bet that the Made In America cancellation is probably connected to Lizzo. She was their headline draw this year.”

I'm willing to bet that the Made In America cancellation is probably connected to Lizzo. She was their headline draw this year. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 8, 2023

Others began to call for the festival to continue with Lizzo. “Why couldn’t they just get rid of Lizzo? Because we all know what the circumstances are… replace her if they really have to but keep SZA,” wrote a user.

Why couldn’t they just get rid of lizzo?? Bc we all know what the circumstances are… replace her if they rlly have to but keep sza — Special Ed Is Enchanted & Can See You (@BussyBoy27) August 8, 2023

Another echoed the sentiment: “They should have replaced Lizzo and moved full steam ahead. So many people depend on that festival for a large amount of their income for the year because of the timing and where it is positioned.”

They should have replaced Lizzo and moved full steam ahead. So many people depend on that festival for a large amount of their income for the year because of the timing and where it is positioned. — I'm That Type Of Guy (@Marrrrcussss) August 8, 2023

Organizers of the festival have not paid the speculation any attention. Instead, in their note, they promised to return next year bigger than ever. “We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024,” read the note.

The organizer did, however, confirm that refunds would be issued to all ticket holders.

