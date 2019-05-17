Madonna’s ‘Future’ Is An Optimistic Dancehall Banger Featuring Quavo

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Madonna has shared the latest single from her upcoming album Madame X, out June 14 via Interscope. “Future” continues the genre-bending trends set by the album’s previously released singles, “Medellín,” “I Rise,” and “Crave” — “Future” is a breezy dancehall banger.

While the hit “Medellín” features Colombian singer Maluma, “Future” enlists one of hip-hop’s biggest stars for a verse. They might seem like an odd pairing, but Quavo‘s verses fit seamlessly into the song. Rather than a feature tacked onto the end, the song sounds like a conversation between the two icons.

After a week like this, the optimism of “Future” couldn’t be better timed. Madonna and Quavo lament the state of the world as it is right now, condemning hate and raising up the people who are letting their lights shine. When they say “not everyone here is gonna last,” they’re trying to build a more empathetic future where hate can’t grow. Of “Future,” Madonna said, “It’s a song about the world that we live in today and the future of our civilization.”

Madonna’s most recent record, Rebel Heart, was released in 2015. Quavo’s last solo record, Quavo Huncho, was released in 2018. Following Madame X‘s release, Madonna will embark on an intimate theater tour, which launches in September in New York.

