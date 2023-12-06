Here Is Majid Jordan’s ‘Good People Live Tour’ Setlist

R&B duo Majid Jordan kicked off their Good People Live Tour late last month. Nearly 10 years after making their breakthrough contribution to Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” the Canadian duo has taken the world by storm.

The tour arrives just weeks after the duo released their fourth album, Good People / After Hours, which contains buzzy hits like “Eyes Closed.” With lots of fan favorites under their belt, ticketholders can expect to hear a fun setlist.

According to Setlist.fm, Majid Jordan’s Good People Live Tour contains many songs from Good People / After Hours. Additionally, fans can also expect to hear early songs from their self-titled debut, as well as their sophomore album The Space Between, and their third album Wildest Dreams.

The Good People Live Tour will continue in North America over the course of the next two weeks, with a European leg beginning early next year.

You can see the full setlist and remaining tour dates below.

1. “Tears In Your Eyes”

2. “Waiting For You”

3. “Eyes Closed”

4. “Hands Tied”

5. “Violet”

6. “Slip”

7. “The Message”

8. “Cyanide”

9. “Sunset”

10. “Far Away”

11. “Give Me A Reason”

12. “Her”

13. “Gave Your Love Away”

14. “Every Step Every Way”

15. “Forever”

16. “Waves of Blue”

17. “Chill Pad Deluxe”

18. “Small Talk”

19. “Sweet”

20. “King City”

21. “Something About You”

12/07/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

12/08/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

12/10/2024 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/11/2024 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/14/2024 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

12/15/2024 — Montreal, QC, Canada @ M Telus

12/16/2024 — Toronto, ON, Canada @ History

02/04/2024 — Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy

02/06/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio

02/07/2024 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

02/09/2024 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

02/11/2024 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

02/13/2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg Max

02/15/2024 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega Main Hall

02/16/2024 — Berlin, Germany @ Festaal Kreuzberg

02/18/2024 — Cologne, Germany @ Kantine

02/21/2024 — Paris, France @ Bataclan