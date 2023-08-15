Maluma’s New Album ‘Don Juan’: Everything We Know So Far

In January, Maluma let fans know that he would be leaving his Papi Juancho era behind for greener musical pastures. But supporters were quickly relieved once they learned the departure was just a transition into his next studio album, Don Juan.

After dropping a string of singles, including “La Fórmula” with Marc Anthony, as well as linking up for a collaboration with Yandel on his album Resistencia album, the day is nearly here for Maluma’s sixth full-length studio album.

Here’s everything we know so far about Maluma’s Don Juan album.

Release Date

Don Juan is out 8/25 via Sony Records. Find more information here.

Tracklist

So far, Maluma has not released the entire tracklist for Don Juan. Instead, he shared eight of the songs that will appear on the project, along with the order in which they will appear. It is rumored that Don Juan will include 25 songs in total.

2. “Coco Loco”

11. “Parcera” With Gordo

20. “Sobrio”

21. “Mama Tetema” Feat. Rayvanny

22. “Junio”

23. “La Fórmula” With Marc Anthony

24. “La Reina”

25. “Diablo, Qué Chimba”

Features

The confirmed musicians set to make a guest appearance on Don Juan include Marc Anthony, Gordo, Rayvanny, and Anuel AA.

Artwork

You can see the artwork for Don Juan below.