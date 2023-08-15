Maluma’s New Album ‘Don Juan’: Everything We Know So Far

In January, Maluma let fans know that he would be leaving his Papi Juancho era behind for greener musical pastures. But supporters were quickly relieved once they learned the departure was just a transition into his next studio album, Don Juan.
After dropping a string of singles, including “La Fórmula” with Marc Anthony, as well as linking up for a collaboration with Yandel on his album Resistencia album, the day is nearly here for Maluma’s sixth full-length studio album.
Here’s everything we know so far about Maluma’s Don Juan album.
Release Date
Don Juan is out 8/25 via Sony Records. Find more information here.
Tracklist
So far, Maluma has not released the entire tracklist for Don Juan. Instead, he shared eight of the songs that will appear on the project, along with the order in which they will appear. It is rumored that Don Juan will include 25 songs in total.
2. “Coco Loco”
11. “Parcera” With Gordo
20. “Sobrio”
21. “Mama Tetema” Feat. Rayvanny
22. “Junio”
23. “La Fórmula” With Marc Anthony
24. “La Reina”
25. “Diablo, Qué Chimba”
Features
The confirmed musicians set to make a guest appearance on Don Juan include Marc Anthony, Gordo, Rayvanny, and Anuel AA.
Artwork
You can see the artwork for Don Juan below.
Singles
Maluma has released a flurry of singles ahead of Don Juan‘s release, including “La Fórmula” with Marc Anthony, “La Reina,” “Diablo, Que Chimba” alongside Anuel AA, and “Coco Loco.”
Tour
To support the release of Don Juan, Maluma will embark on a full tour across the US beginning at the end of August. View the full tour dates for the Don Juan World Tour below. Find more information here.
08/31 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/02 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/03 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/06 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
0/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
09/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
09/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ Grand Garden Arena
09/15 — Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
09/16 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
09/21st — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
09/22 — Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
09/24 — El Paso, TX @ UTEP
09/29 — Austin, TX @ H-E-B Center
09/30 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/01 — Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
10/05 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
10/06 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/07 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
10/08 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/12 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
10/14 — Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
10/15 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
10/19 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/21 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/22 — Atlanta, GA @ StateFarm Arena
10/26 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
10/28 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/29 — Fort Myers, FL @ Hertz Arena
11/03 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
11/04 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center