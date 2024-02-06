Here Is Mariah The Scientist’s ‘To Be Eaten Alive Tour’ Setlist

In October 2023, Mariah The Scientist dropped her album, To Be Eaten Alive. Following the release of the 10-track album, the only thing fans wanted to know was when the Atlanta native would hit the road. By November, their demands were met when the “Walked In” singer announced the 46-date To Be Eaten Alive Tour.

On February 1, the tour launched in Honolulu, Hawaii. Now, supporters have another question: what tracks made the official setlist? Thanks to those who attended opening night, we know and are sharing it with you.

Continue below for the setlist (according to attendees) and the remaining dates for Mariah The Scientist’s To Be Eaten Alive Tour below.