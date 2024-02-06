Here Is Mariah The Scientist’s ‘To Be Eaten Alive Tour’ Setlist

In October 2023, Mariah The Scientist dropped her album, To Be Eaten Alive. Following the release of the 10-track album, the only thing fans wanted to know was when the Atlanta native would hit the road. By November, their demands were met when the “Walked In” singer announced the 46-date To Be Eaten Alive Tour.
On February 1, the tour launched in Honolulu, Hawaii. Now, supporters have another question: what tracks made the official setlist? Thanks to those who attended opening night, we know and are sharing it with you.
Continue below for the setlist (according to attendees) and the remaining dates for Mariah The Scientist’s To Be Eaten Alive Tour below.
Mariah The Scientist’s To Be Eaten Alive Tour setlist
1. “Good Times”
2. “Bout Mine”
3. “Note To Self”
4. “Aura”
5. “40 Days N 40 Nights” Feat. Vory
6. “Revenge”
7. “Beetlejuice”
8. “77 Degrees” Feat. 21 Savage
9. “All For Me”
10. “Reminders”
11. “Out Of Luck”
12. “Always And Forever” Feat. Lil Baby
13. “Idgaf”
14. “Only Human”
15. “Ride” Feat. Young Thug
16. “Not A Love Song”
17. “Thanks For Nothing”
18. “Lovesick”
19. “2 You”
20. “Different Pages”
21. “Walked In” Feat. Young Thug
22. “Stone Cold”
23. “Heaven Is A Place On Earth”
24. “Spread Thin”
25. “From A Woman”
Mariah The Scientist’s To Be Eaten Alive Tour dates
02/10 — Oslo, NO @ John Dee Live
02/11 — Stockholm, SE @ Kagelbanan
02/13 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
02/14 — Paris, FR @ La Machine du Moulin Rouge
02/15 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max
02/17 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
02/18 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
02/20 — London, UK @ Electric Brixton
03/06 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
03/07 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
03/10 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
03/12 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
03/15 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
03/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
03/17 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC
03/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
03/20 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
03/22 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
03/23 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
03/24 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
03/26 — Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre
03/28 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
03/29 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
03/30 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
04/01 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
04/02 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
04/03 — Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield
04/05 — Providence, RI @ The Strand
04/06 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues
04/07 — Hartford, CT @ The Webster
04/09 — Washington, DC @ Echostage
04/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
04/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount Theater
04/15 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
04/16 — Richmond, VA @ The National
04/17 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
04/19 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
04/20 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
04/21 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
04/24 — New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
04/26 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
04/27 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
04/28 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
05/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
