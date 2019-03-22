Marina’s ‘Orange Trees’ Video Will Make You Long For Sunny Summer Days

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Pop singer-songwriter Marina has shared the latest single from her upcoming album Love And Fear. “Orange Trees” is a balmy bop for a summer day. Over chilled-out synths and guitars, Marina makes a great case for just leaving everything behind and going on vacation immediately. “Flowers in my hair, I belong to the sea / Where we used to be, sitting by the orange trees,” she sings wistfully. It’s melodically light and fresh, so even if you can’t abandon work and responsibilities for the warm Mediterranean sun, the song is an invigorating three minutes.

And with lyrics so evocative of summer and beauty, the video was bound to be stunning. Set in coastal Greece, Marina looks out over the water, dances on the beach, and enjoys the sun and warm air. Awash in tangerine and turquoise, the visuals are a gorgeous, colorful match to the mood of the song.

“Orange Trees” is the fourth single off the highly anticipated Love And Fear, out April 26 via Atlantic. So far, we’ve heard the dreamy, melancholy “Handmade Heaven,” the infatuated “Superstar,” and her Latin pop influenced collaboration with Clean Bandit, “Baby.” Love And Fear will be a 16-track double album, with the first eight tracks representing “love” and the second eight “fear.” Everything we’ve heard so far has been from the “love” side, so it looks like Marina is keeping “fear” under wraps for a little while longer.

Listen to Marina’s new single “Orange Trees” above.

Marina is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.