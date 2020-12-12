Before his career in the music world began to take off earlier this year, Mario Judah spent much of his time living the life of a die-hard Playboi Carti fan. But things have changed. The rapper recently expressed his frustration with the constant delays involving Carti’s third album, Whole Lotta Red. He even threatened to release his own album, with the same title, in an attempt to get him to hurry up. The deadline he issued was December 11. That day has come and gone, and sure enough, there’s now an album called Whole Lotta Red. But it’s not by Playboi Carti.

The Judah version of Whole Lotta Red is an entirely-solo release with four songs, including his most recent single, “Bih Yah.” Speaking about his mini Whole Lotta Red effort, Judah reaffirmed his Carti fandom saying, “I’m still a Carti fan but he’s making it difficult.” He added, “I’m doing everything in my power to get him to drop. I’m beyond disappointed, I’m furious!”

As of this writing, Carti has yet to respond to Judah’s bold move. Hopefully at some point we’ll have two very different albums, each called Whole Lotta Red.

Whole Lotta Red is out now. You can listen to it on SoundCloud here.