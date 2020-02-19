The late spring and summer of 2020 are setting up to be a promising one in regards to the festival world. Highlight festivals have marked their territories and unveiled the lineups for their precious weekends. Adding themselves to that list, Los Angeles’ Lovers And Friends Festival shared the lineup to their upcoming spring festival and fans immediately applauded the list of artists set to appear. Set to kick off May 9, the lineup’s first two lines bear the names of Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, Lil Jon, Ludacris, TLC, Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker, and Megan Thee Stallion. A perfect dose of both nostalgic gems and modern-day favorites, the lineup seemed a little too good to be true and according to some artists, that is exactly the case.

Lovers & Friends Festival 💖

May 9 in Los Angeles

Presale begins Thu, Feb 20th at 10am PT! Sign up now at https://t.co/RCxnugs91q.

Payment plan available starting as low as $19.99 down💋 pic.twitter.com/tOKouaKZ6O — Lovers & Friends Festival (@lvrsnfrndsfest) February 18, 2020

Mase, Lil Kim, and Twista all posted on their social media accounts to deny any involvement with the festival, citing no agreement was in place to have their talents showcased there. Mase and Twista both made their denials via the Instagram comment section of posts with Mase saying, “Best of wishes on this show but pls take my name off this flyer” and Twista saying, “AINT NO DEPOSIT HIT MY ACCOUNT FOR THIS SHOW.”

Lil Kim, on the other hand, reposted the flyer on her Instagram story with a bold caption that read, “This is SO FAKE! I am not apart of this.”

https://mobile.twitter.com/wtfnancyison/status/1229906333068955649

https://mobile.twitter.com/zeeree__/status/1229905455713071105?s=12

After discovering the comments made from all three artists, fans were quick to notice that Megan Thee Stallion and T-Pain were both already booked for performances that day, with Megan set to appear at Miami’s Rolling Loud and T-Pain set to take the stage at DC’s Broccoli City. However, it should be known that it is common for hip-hop acts especially to perform in more than one city in a day.

Despite all of the confusion and uproar, the apparent festival lineup is above.