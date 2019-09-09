Masego’s Soulful Single, ‘Big Girls,’ Is A Self-Proclaimed Ode To Body Positivity

Masego is fresh off a long summer of playing festivals like Lollapalooza and Lightning in a Bottle, but the genre-bending “Traphousejazz” musician isn’t taking a break. Masego dropped the thumping single, “Big Girls,” as a self-proclaimed ode to full-bodied women and body positivity.

“Fender guitars and they hang in the air / Ladies are large, they look amazing in here,” Masego raps on the new energetic single. The track kicks off with a slapping bassline while blending reggae beats with electric R&B and modern hip-hop. As the song progresses, a tempo-changing bridge gives Masego an opportunity to show off his soulful vocal range.

Inspiration for “Big Girls” struck Masego while on a recent trip to Kenya. “I was in Nairobi, and there was a group of women that were the life on the party — I’m talkin’ Lizzo energy,” he said. “I asked someone who they were, and they told me ‘that’s the Big Girls Crew.’ So I made a song about this party I went to on the great continent and just painted a scene of this cool event, called it the Cake Club, Big Girls get in free.”

“Big Girls” is streaming everywhere via EQT Recordings. Listen to the track above.