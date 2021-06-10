Ladies and gentlemen, we’re just a couple of weeks away from stepping into a new Doja Cat era. The multitalented artist spent the last two years promoting her sophomore album, Hot Pink, which spawned her first chart-topping single, “Say So,” and a number of other highlight tracks, such “Streets,” “Like That,” with Gucci Mane, and “Juicy.” But it’s time to close that chapter as she prepares to release her third album, Planet Her. After a few delays, Doja finally shared the tracklist and release date for the upcoming album.

Planet Her will arrive on June 25 bearing 14 songs, and it will feature guest appearances from Young Thug, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, JID, and SZA. The album is currently led by one single, “Kiss Me More” with SZA, but earlier today, Doja teased another. The song is titled “Need To Know” and in speaking about it on Twitter, Doja wrote, “Need to know isn’t even the next single is just some sh*t before the next more important single comes out for you to enjoy.”

need to know isn’t even the next single is just some shit before the next more important single comes out for you to enjoy. — PLANET HER (@DojaCat) June 9, 2021

You can view the artwork for Planet Her above and its tracklist below.

1. “Woman”

2. “Naked”

3. “Pay Day” Feat. Young Thug

4. “Get Into It (Yuh)”

5. “Need To Know”

6. “I Don’t Do Drugs” Feat. Ariana Grande

7. “Love To Dream”

8. “You Right” w/ The Weeknd

9. “Been Like This”

10. “Options” Feat. JID

11. “Ain’t Shit”

12. “Imagine”

13. “Alone”

14. “Kiss Me More” Feat. SZA

Planet Her is out 6/25 via RCA Records.

