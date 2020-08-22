Master P says he’s been supporting his incarcerated brother C-Murder ever since he was sentenced to life in prison in 2009, and according to the rapper, that’s much more than others can say. Born Corey Miller, C-Murder’s incarceration has once again made headlines thanks to Kim Kardashian announcing she’s flexing her attorney skills to reopen open the rapper’s case. Others like Meek Mill have praised the movement, but Master P is skeptical about C-Murder’s newfound support.
Just last week, Master P thanked Kim K for supporting his brother and reminded everyone that overturning his case is “not gonna be easy.” But Master P has now backtracked on his gratitude after stumbling upon C-Murder’s recently-created Instagram account. In a lengthy message posted to his social media, Master P got real about everything he’s done for C-Murder and said he hasn’t gotten any appreciation in return. “You gotta have a heart for people that really helped you. Monica just got divorced last year, so I’m thinking like, that’s your ride or die?” P said, referring to C-Murder’s ex-girlfriend who originally connected Kim K to the case.
Master P went on to say he’s reached his limits with offering financial support to C-Murder. “The ATM, I’m pulling the plug off. Because people that’s ungrateful and don’t appreciate me, even my own family members — they forget. I’m an ATM, I get it. That’s what I am. And now I’m a square because I’m not in the hood? I’m only not in the hood because I did the right thing and I changed.”
And when a family member is incarcerated or hurt, the whole family is affected. But if you truly believe in God, you know that every man is accountable for their own actions. We also have family members that make poor decisions that result in painful consequences but put the blame on others to avoid taking responsibility themselves. It’s time for me to be truthful with my own family. None of us are perfect but we are not going to grow if we don’t face the truth with each other. We need to stop being afraid to speak up, tell the truth, confront and correct each other in love. Everything is not about money. I’m tired of family members looking at me like an ATM. The Bible says: “Owe no man nothing but to love him.” I have went above and beyond for all of my family members whether they deserve it or not and most of them are ungrateful. My brother is innocent. We have been fighting this case since 2002 and I know that he is frustrated. But he can’t continue to blame his family for his predicament when he has constantly put his trust in his friends. All his co-defendants aka friends, the ones that were in the club with him on the day of the incident, testified against Corey and stated that he was the one that committed the crime so that they could save themselves and get out of jail. He never said anything negative about those friends, wrote any songs about them, talked about them in interviews or wrote any books about them. But he did speak negatively against our family, even against his own mother and father. And WE STILL LOVE HIM and will CONTINUE to fight for him. Whoever wrote the Instagram post that the bloggers and the media are talking about, doesn’t even sound like my brother or something that he would say. And the only reason I am addressing this is because I will not allow him or his friends to make a mockery out of our family that has been dedicated, committed and continue to be here for him even when the fakers and publicity goes away. I’m tired of family members thinking I’m supposed to fix all of their problems. I’m not God. I love my brother and I’m praying for the best for him. God knows the Truth @cmurder @silkktheshocker @monicadenise @kimkardashian
Watch Master P’s full statement above.
