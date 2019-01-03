Matty Healy Of The 1975 Wants To Produce Harry Styles’ Next Album

Getty Image

After making one of the best albums of 2018, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy is ready to share his musical golden touch with up-and-coming singer-songwriters. Healy took to Twitter this afternoon to offer a business proposal to a cool new musician with a lot of potential — Harry Styles.

The 1975 singer has worked with Styles before. Healy workshopped with One Direction for their 2014 album, Four, and Healy almost gave the now-famous 1975 song “The Sound” to 1D. And Healy is a known admirer of Styles — he made out with a cardboard cutout of the One Direction singer in the “Love Me” video, and covered “What Makes You Beautiful” in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge a few years back. But Styles has apparently changed his number recently, making it impossible for Healy to shoot a text to his old pal.

I need @Harry_Styles new number I’m defo blocked — matty (@Truman_Black) January 3, 2019

Though Styles has said he doesn’t spend much time on social media, Healy decided to shoot his shot with a public tweet anyway.

Hey @Harry_Styles me and George really wanna produce your next album hmu if you wanna it’s cool if not tho I know you’re like super busy etc love!!!!! — matty (@Truman_Black) January 3, 2019

Styles would be smart to take Healy and his 1975 bandmate George Daniel up on their offer. Since leaving One Direction, Styles’ solo music is definitely more rock than pop, and The 1975’s contemporary sound could be a cool direction for Styles to embrace on his second album. Styles hasn’t officially announced any new music coming soon, so hopefully Healy’s message didn’t come too late.

Your move, Harry.