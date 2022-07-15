Music

Maxo Kream And Benny The Butcher Serve The Block In The Head-Bopping ‘Football Heads’ Video

The art of rap is beautiful in itself, but it’s a special treat when rappers can infuse uncommonly used pop culture references in their bars. Maxo Kream does just that in his video for “Football Heads” featuring Benny The Butcher. Maxo executes a drug transaction outside of a store, raps in the middle of a football field, and nods his head while sitting in the stands surrounded by men wearing football helmets. He references Helga from the popular Nickelodeon show Hey Arnold! as well as WWE superstar John Cena.

Benny, on the other hand, shrinks to a miniature version of himself while rapping atop a table garnished with beer cans and drug paraphernalia. The mid-tempo production allows both to flex their lyrical prowess and remind us that they serve the best product on the block. “Football Heads” marks the first collaboration between the Houston and Buffalo rappers.

For Maxo, this follows “Jigga Dame” which was released earlier this year in addition to his features on “Loot,” “Overseas,” and “Throw’d As It Gets.” Benny shared “Benny’s Got A Gun” and appeared on “X-Rated,” in addition to his March 2022 project Tana Talk 4 highlighted by “Johnny P’s Caddy” featuring J. Cole.

Check out “Football Heads” above.

