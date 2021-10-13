This past summer, Houston rapper Maxo Kream celebrated the second anniversary of his sophomore album, Brandon Banks, which marked his first release with Roc Nation and RCA and a step upward in the rapper’s artistry. Now the Houston native has announced his third album, Weight Of The World, which will arrive on October 18, giving his fans just five days to prepare for its release.

The big announcement was paired with a new video for the latest single off the album, “Greener Knots,” which features production from Hit-Boy. The song finds Maxo discussing the harrowing things he saw during his childhood, while the video reenacts a crime Maxo and his friends committed.

“Greener Knots” is the third single from Weight Of The World. Maxo began the rollout for the project with “Local Joker” and its sentimental video. He followed that with “Persona,” which features a strong verse from Tyler The Creator and a braggadocious video. As for his upcoming new album, Maxo has yet to share the full tracklist and cast of guest features, but he did reveal that it checks in at 16 songs.

You can watch the video for “Greener Knots” above.

Weight Of The World is out 10/18 via RCA. Pre-order it here.