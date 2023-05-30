According to Beyoncé’s latest single, “America Has A Problem,” and it might’ve started in Philadelphia. The city’s most prominent names in hip-hop, Meek Mill and DJ Drama, are engaged in a tense beef.

The “Dreams & Nightmares” rapper didn’t take too kindly to DJ Drama, declaring that Drake and Lil Wayne are “closer to being the Jay Z” of their era than Meek is. However, in a series of tweets, Meek shared that the producer’s comments on The Jay Hill Podcast wasn’t the only thing that led to the falling out.

“DJ Drama is a goofy over these hoes, LOL. He won’t speak good about me. I tore him up in [Atlanta]. I asked Drama why he is always speaking down on me with a few other words, too told him he’s a goofy,” said the entertainer. Adding, “I also hit him when he tried to compare ‘Dreams & Nightmares’ to ‘I Wanna Rock’ and downplay me. Don’t let these industry lames use you. They don’t really even like you, SMH LOL.”

In an earlier tweet, Meek alleges that DJ Drama attempted to leverage his likeliness for a promotional opportunity with NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

Users continued to fan the flames requesting that the musician release a diss track, to which Meek replied, “I don’t want his name living forever. LOL. He is dying out.”

View the full thread of tweets below.

