So far, the Renaissance World Tour has been filled with touching moments. But Beyoncé’s latest onstage moment might move you to tears. During the “America Has A Problem” singer’s stop in London, she took a moment during her jam-packed set to pay tribute to the late Tina Turner.

Performing the late entertainer’s 1966 song “River Deep – Mountain High,” Beyoncé showed how much her ‘beloved queen’ influenced her career.

Beyoncé pays homage to the late, great Tina Turner in #London, with a performance of “River Deep, Mountain High.” 🎟️ https://t.co/gQt79tz5wy #RWT2023 pic.twitter.com/Dt07Ft3OW7 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) May 29, 2023

When the news of Turner’s passing was announced, Beyoncé shared a few words on stage in Paris in her memory. “If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner. I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner. I want you guys to scream so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed that I was alive to witness her brilliance,” said the singer.

“If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner. I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner. I want you guys to scream so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed that I was alive to witness her brilliance.” Beyoncé on Tina Turner in Paris. #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/7mhikREwxC — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) May 27, 2023

Her tribute didn’t stop there. Writing on her official website, Beyoncé penned a touching note. “My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done,” read the message.