Earlier this week, Meek Mill teamed up with Kevin Hart and Michael Rubin to donate $7 million to aid Philadelphia private schools through their non-profit organization Reform Alliance. This followed Mill posting bail for incarcerated women in the same Pennsylvania city so they could spend the holidays with their families.

So it’s great news that the rapper who frequently partakes in good deeds has shared that he’s been pardoned by the Philadelphia governor 15 years after he was convicted on drug and weapons charges. He posted a picture of the redacted document on Instagram with the caption: “Thankyall. I’m only gone do more for my community on God! #newlevelsunlocked.” The comments are full of congratulations and excitement for what he’ll do next.

The pardon reads: “Therefore, know ye that in consideration of the premises and by virtue of the authority vested in me by the [redacted] said Robert R. Williams (Alias: Meek Mill) born on May 6, 1987, identified [redacted]… crime(s) whereof he was convicted as aforesaid, and he is thereby fully pardoned [redacted].”

On Twitter, he wrote “I got pardoned today…, I’m taking things really far from being a trench baby!”

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.