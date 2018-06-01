Brantley Gutierrez

Meg Myers is readying her first album since signing with 300 Entertainment, Take Me To The Disco, and it sounds like her creativity is flourishing in her new label home. The album comes out in July, but ahead of that, she’s shared the title track, a giant and ethereal song that lives in quiet moments that explode into the dynamic and haunting hook. It’s hard to say this really sounds like anything else (perhaps like a more modern and bombastic Enya), but if you’re looking for a comparison, sometimes you can hear an Ellie Goulding-like breathiness in her vocals.

Myers says the song is personal and about escape:

“‘Take Me To The Disco’ explores self awareness, connection and escape. It describes a personal journey through my life from childhood to becoming a woman and the nuance between life or death. These themes are what bind my new album together.”

From the album, Myers also previously shared “Numb,” which was accompanied by an unsettling video, a couple weeks ago.

Listen to “Take Me To The Disco” above, and check out Myers’ upcoming tour dates below.

6/11 — Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

6/12 — Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

6/18 — New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

6/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

8/11 — San Diego, CA @ 91X Fest

Take Me To The Disco is out 7/20 via 300 Entertainment. Pre-order it here.