When she’s not on the road or collaborating with major brands like Popeyes and Revlon, Megan Thee Stallion is watching anime. She has so much love for the genre that she even partnered with anime streaming platform Crunchyroll for some eye-catching merch. Now combining her love of hot foods and anime, Megan joined an episode of Hot Ones to explain what exactly she loves so much about watching anime.

When asked about her go-to anime show on Hot Ones, Megan described the series Black Clover, which she says she’s currently watching. The rapper explains why she relates to the only character who doesn’t have magic, saying she loves proving to everyone she’s stronger than they first expected:

“My favorite character on the show is Asta because this motherf*cker is always screaming and hollering. Even if they’re in the middle of the fight, he’ll just bust out with some goofy sh*t. […] I just feel like I can relate to him, and a lot of the other characters in anime, because people will try to count you out when they feel like you ain’t sh*t or you ain’t got something yet. But you train and train, and you fight and fight, you keep proving everybody wrong and you keep beating the odds. I feel like, that’s the type of person I am.”

Watch Megan’s Hot Ones segment above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.