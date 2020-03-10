Megan Thee Stallion Warns Coachella They Better Not Cancel ‘Hot Girl Chella’

The global spread of the coronavirus is causing a lot of people and industries to change their plans, and that includes plenty of folks in the music business. It has been heavily rumored that Coachella will be postponed this year, but Megan Thee Stallion, who is set to perform at the fest, has warned Goldenvoice that they better not cancel, as she calls it, “Hot Girl Chella.”

A TMZ cameraperson caught up with Megan over the weekend, and he only managed to have an approximately 40-second conversation with the rapper. Still, he made solid use of his time, and he wrapped up the chat by asking if Megan has any concerns about Coachella possibly being canceled. She responded, “All I know is, Coachella, y’all better not cancel Hot Girl Chella.”

Megan was also asked about the reception of her new album Suga, and she said, “All my hotties love Suga, they can’t wait until the big album drops, and it’s really holding them over.” She was also asked if she had any advice for artists who wish to avoid the legal situation that surrounded her and the release of the album, and she said, “Make sure your team solid, make sure you solid, and don’t ever let anyone try to stop your creativity.”

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is pushing for Coachella’s postponement, as he tweeted, “Coachella should postpone itself until it stops sucking.” The festival’s social media team came through big time with their response to Musk.