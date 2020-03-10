Megan Thee Stallion is the latest star to issue her own dance challenge for a fan-favorite song from their catalog. In this case, she used the Triller app to challenge fans to master her choreography for “Captain Hook” from her new album, Suga. Within hours of its release, fans had already turned “Captain Hook” into its own trending topic, clearly enjoying the LilJuMadeDaBeat production, raunchy subject matter, and witty lyrics. Exporting the Triller video to her Instagram, Meg also teased fans with an official music video.

Meg’s far from the first artist to issue their own dance challenge in the wake of the “In My Feelings” Challenge turning Drake’s Scorpion single into a monster success. While that dance was created by a third party and took on a life of its own, more and more artists have begun utilizing the method to drive social engagement and streams of their new songs in the hopes of creating a hit. Chance The Rapper tried it with his “Groceries” challenge along with a contest offering to buy fans’ groceries if he liked their videos, while City Girls’ “Act Up” challenge prompting twerking at all sorts of odd locations. Nicki Minaj issued a rap challenge for her single “Megatron,” as did Eminem for his warp-speed rap on “Godzilla.” Time will tell if Megan’s bid for virality takes off or flops, but if the challenge helps “Captain Hook” become a hit, it could help give her leverage in her ongoing lawsuit against her label.

Suga is out now on 1501 Certified Entertainment. Get it here.