Megan Thee Stallion is only 25 years old, but already, she has achieved what is a lifelong dream for many artists: She collaborated with Beyonce, who hopped on a new remix of “Savage.” A song with Beyonce is tough to follow, but there’s one superstar artist who Megan would also be thrilled to make music with.

Megan was asked how she tops working with Beyonce in a recent interview, and she responded, “I’m good, I don’t need anyone else to collab with. I already collabed with Nicki and I’ve collabed with Beyonce, my life is made — bye, thank you. Thank you, everybody!” When asked about possibly working with Rihanna, though, she offered, “Rihanna is that girl, and I always wear Fenty, so… Oh my God, that would blow my mind! If I could collab with Rihanna, I would honestly be super happy.”

She also broke down how she came to work with Beyonce, saying, “I was like, ‘God? Is this real?’ Like, we really did it! But shout out to Beyonce, like, thank you so much! Roc Nation is my management, so somebody from my team called me like, ‘Hey, Beyonce wants to do a ‘Savage’ remix,’ and I’m like, ‘Shut up — y’all are lyin’!’ They’re like, ‘Seriously, go record a new verse.’ I didn’t hear the song again until the week after that. When I heard it, I was like, ‘This is really Beyonce! Like… this is really Beyonce. Do y’all know that this is really Beyonce?!'”

There were actually rumors in 2019 that Megan and Rihanna were working together, but Rihanna said that story was “a lie.”

While a Rihanna collab is something potentially on the horizon, Megan has another big meet-up that’s out right now: Diplo’s Major Lazer has offered their own remix of “Savage,” which infuses more of an electronic house influence into the track. Give that a listen below.