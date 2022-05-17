Megan Thee Stallion Reveals That Her New Album Is ‘95% Done’

Megan Thee Stallion is having a good year. The Texas rapper just made her Billboard Music Awards debut, performing “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie,” and she was given the key to her hometown of Houston at the start of this month. Yesterday, though, she went to the Webby Awards and revealed on the red carpet that her new album is almost done.

“Anything I want to give away? Actually, I’m probably like 95% done with my new album,” she told the interviewer. “I want to tease that for the hotties. I haven’t even told them nothing about my album.” The record will be a follow-up to October’s Something For Thee Hotties, as well as to the aforementioned songs “Plan B” and “Sweetest Pie” plus “Flamin’ Hottie.”

Megan Thee Stallion says her second studio album is 95% done. pic.twitter.com/dfOP5JAhJE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 17, 2022

Something For Thee Hotties ended up being the subject of lawsuits when her label, Carl Crawford’s 1501 Certified Entertainment, said that it wasn’t technically an album. After Megan sued them, they sued her back, with the attorney stating: “MTS knows that each ‘album’ must include at least twelve new master recordings of her studio performances of previously-unreleased musical compositions.”

