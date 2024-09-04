Megan Thee Stallion can’t explain how to reconcile her beef with Nicki Minaj, because she doesn’t know how it started in the first place. In a new interview with Billboard, Meg admitted she doesn’t know why Minaj turned on her, and that she only spent the early part of the year exchanging diss songs with her former collaborator because she “knew what I had to do and what I had to say.”

“I still to this day don’t know what the problem is,” she confessed when asked about a potential reconciliation between the two rappers. “I don’t even know what could be reconciled because I, to this day, don’t know what the problem is.”

For what it’s worth, Meg and Nicki certainly started their relationship on a good note, teaming up to rap together on Meg’s 2019 single “Hot Girl Summer.” The song peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the US Rhythmic chart — Meg’s first and Nicki’s eighth. However, in 2022, Nicki recalled taking umbrage at a joke Megan made during a party, which ultimately led to their falling out (although, I gotta say… that’s the sort of thing you have a conversation about, not hold onto for five years and make a slew of diss tracks about).

Meanwhile, some fans believe Nicki actually turned on Meg when her 2020 collaboration with Nicki’s rival Cardi B, “WAP,” turned out to be much more successful, spending four non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100, and becoming one of the most buzzed-about songs of that year. Minaj took some apparent shots at Meg on her 2023 single, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.”

Nicki and Meg opened 2024 with back-and-forth diss songs, beginning with Meg’s lead Megan single, “Hiss,” which addressed a number of her other detractors at the same time. Nicki responded with “Big Foot,” but the lukewarm response to the song — and Nicki’s accompanying days-long Twitter rant — caused the “beef” to fizzle out quickly. Still, it set the tone for the year, which has seen skirmishes between Ice Spice and Latto, and Drake and Kendrick Lamar.