In 2019, the pair even collaborated on Megan’s smash song “ Hot Girl Summer .” After their nasty back-and-forth, it’s highly unlikely that the two will ever appear on a track together. But why did things go sour?

Fresh off of the release of her new single “ Hiss ,” it is abundantly clear that Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj aren’t particularly fond of each other. But it wasn’t always like that. Before the top-tier rap women were lyrically at each other’s throats, they publicly sang the praises of one another.

Why Do Megan Thee Stallion And Nicki Minaj Have Beef?

The answer will vary depending on which fan base (the Hotties or the Barbz) you ask. On “Hiss,” Megan says she has no idea why they fell out. However, in 2022, Nicki gave her account of the tear in their relationship during an episode of Queens Radio show on AMP. Nicki alleged that a woman rapper encouraged her to consume alcohol, but she refused because she was pregnant. The rapper then suggested she’d get an abortion so that she could truly enjoy herself.

• An Artist Nicki worked with as a favor for a favor, didn’t return the favor and started ignoring and shading her •An Artist encouraged her to drink, then referenced “just taking care of it at the clinic, afterwards ” when she turned it down #GuessWho pic.twitter.com/6cybly7knr — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) September 12, 2022

Although Nicki did name Megan, that didn’t stop her fans from accusing her of the vile act. However, after getting wind of the rumor, Megan took to X (formerly Twitter) to deny the claims.

Others have speculated that Megan and Nicki’s beef has much pettier roots. Given Nicki’s rocky history with Cardi B, users online feel that tension began to brew when Megan jumped on Cardi’s 2020 track “WAP.” The beginning is fuzzy. But after Nicki poked fun at Megan being shot by Tory Lanez and, in return, Megan’s dig at Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty’s sex offender status, things aren’t going to end anytime soon.

