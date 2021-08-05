DaBaby’s bizarre comments from last month’s Rolling Loud festival in Miami have resulted is heavy damage to his career. The rapper has received plenty of criticism from his peers, and while he offered an apology, it was too little too late. Just a week after the Miami festival, the North Carolina native was removed from Lollapalooza’s 2021 festival lineup. Others followed suit, including Governors Ball, Day N Vegas, and Austin City Limits, but none did what a Colorado festival was forced to do on Thursday.

According to 9 News, organizers behind Denver’s KS 107.5 Summer Jam were extremely disappointed by DaBaby’s homophobic comments, and as a result, they were forced to make a tough decision. “In light of various factors, including DaBaby’s recent comments, along with our concert partners, we have chosen to cancel this year’s Summer Jam,” a statement from the festival read. “We look forward to working on Summer Jam lineups for years to come with our love of music and each other.”

While many are still frustrated with DaBaby’s comments, some are looking to educate the rapper about his faults. In an Instagram post, Miley Cyrus tagged him and said she “would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other.” The singer also asked fans to “find forgiveness and compassion.”