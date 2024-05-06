Megan Thee Stallion has been sharpening up her pen and is ready to prove it with a new #MeganMonday drop, “I Think I Love Her Freestyle.” The Houston rapper opts for a simple, straightforward approach, setting up her mic on a table and letting the camera roll as she unleashes a barrage of hard-hitting punchlines and flexes on her critics and foes.

“Good brain, graduated, top of my percentile,” she boasts, before sneaking in a jab at a certain someone. “Take it out the chat, I ain’t tryna be your pen pal / Meanwhile, it’s a bitch on the app right now / Gettin’ f*cked over, still braggin’ ’bout her body count.”

She also reserves a couplet for one of her chatty former coworkers, sniping, “Runway sh*t, I do not do the retail / Stopped f*ckin’ rappers, they spill all the details.” Woof.

Meg first announced her imminent takeover with a racy photo declaring it “Megan May” and warning fans to “get ready.” She’s been teasing the release of a potential project for some months, and with her Hot Girl Summer Tour kicking off next week, such a new album would be perfectly timed to drop sometime in the next 25 or so days. For now, you can check out the “I Think I Love Her Freestyle” video above.