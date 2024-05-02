Last week, Megan Thee Stallion was sued for workplace harassment, an allegation that she vehemently denied through a statement from her attorney. That was April. This is May. And Megan Thee Stallion is looking forward to the month ahead.

On Wednesday, May 1, Hot Girl Meg posted a racy photo on Instagram alongside the caption, “Hotties it’s officially MEGAN MAY [snake emoji] Get ready [flame emoji].”

She followed that up with another photo within the same aesthetic vein alongside the caption, “[egg emoji, snake emoji].”

Megan Thee Stallion is expected to drop her third studio album sometime this year, and the LP is among Uproxx’s “Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024.” So far, Meg has released singles “Cobra” and “Hiss,” if you were wondering where the snake emojis came from.

An album title and release date haven’t been publicly confirmed yet, but Megan Thee Stallion announced her Hot Girl Summer Tour in March. The international tour will begin on May 14 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota and snake through North America until late June before Megan Thee Stallion pops over to Europe and the UK for a set of dates — ending at The O2 in London on July 17.

If Megan’s recent posts are any indication, May should bring more than just a tour to the Hotties.